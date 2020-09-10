Kenyan power couple David Mathenge a.k.a Nameless and wife Wahu Kagwi Mathenge are today marking 15 years of their blissful marriage.

The pair, who started off their romantic love life while at the campus, have proved that through perseverance and love, marriages can be a success.

The two celebrated East African music icons shared tips on how they have managed to overcome their ups and downs through the years.

Their family is blessed with two children and they heaped praise unto each other for having invested unconditionally towards supporting each other to keep their relationship going on.

Both lovers went ahead to compliment one another for having not changed throughout their love journey.

September 10th, 2005 I said "I do" to my campo sweetheart. We've had our ups and downs, our fights and makeups, our happiness and sadness, and 15 years later. You're still the one!! Happy 15th anniversary to us!!! Here's 2 forever! May God continuously guide our journey. Wahu

September 10th 2005 I said I do" to my campo sweetheart.

We've had our ups & downs, our fights & makeups, our happiness & sadness, & 15 years later. u're still the one!! Happy 15th anniversary to us!!! Here's 2 forever! @namelesskenya 🥂

May God continously guide our journey 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/UFI0B0O7t8 — WAHU (@wahukagwi) September 10, 2020

Yooo… Today it’s 15 years since we said I DO (and 22 years since nilikuingisha box)… you still THE ONE ! Happy anniversary babe! Cheers to us, cheers to our journey, cheers to the ups the downs , joys and sorrows, the wins and losses, yooo!! we definitely grown! The journey continues!! and I still got your back. Nameless

Happy 15th Marriage anniversary Wahu and Nameless!

