Just like Big Brother Naija in Nigeria, Ugandan singer Ykee Benda wants Uganda to have its own version of the massively trending reality television show.

The newly sworn-in Uganda Musicians Association President, Wyclif Tugume a.k.a Ykee Benda, has been following the Big Brother Naija show which is now in its final weeks.

Big Brother Naija (Lockdown Edition) that has been trending for the drama created by the housemates might have brought up a few ideas in Ykee Benda’s mind.

Through his Twitter account, the Bomboclat singer revealed that he is “tired” of seeing Nigerians trend for a show Ugandans can also emulate. He wants Ugandans to start their own version for the show.

Someone needs to start up BIG BROTHER UG. Tired of seeing these things. Let’s start our own thing already! Ykee Benda | Twitter

Even though this seems a dream far-fetched, do you believe Big Brother Uganda would be a success like the other versions of the reality show across the world?

