Ziza Bafana celebrates birthday while in quarantine

Celebrated Ragga/Dancehall artist Kasendwa Richard alias Ziza Bafana had to celebrate his birthday while in quarantine where he has been held since he was arrested a few weeks ago after performing at a show in Tanzania.

Despite not celebrating his birthday with many of his close friends and in the desired place, Ziza Bafana’s simple party was not short of fun as a few of his friends held an indoor birthday bash to celebrate him.

Not celebrated it with many of my soljahs and not in the desired place as usual but I thank God for the dose of laughter He sent on my birthday Taata Sam ur maaaad. Ziza Bafana

Taking to his socials, Ziza Bafana also shared a clip enlightening his fans on the freestyle flow that got him detained and forced into quarantine with his other friends.

Celebrating it in style ….. join the #gang💯 LIVE via Instagram 👉🏾 @1dukeplay вleѕѕed earтнѕтrong тo мe 🎂🙏🏾 Posted by Ziza Bafana on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

SOME ATTENTION HERE‼️For the days I have been in quarantine under which I celebrated my birthday, let me enlighten you… Posted by Ziza Bafana on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Read Also: Ziza Bafana begs to shift to cheaper quarantine facility after arrest