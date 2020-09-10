Ziza Bafana celebrates birthday while in quarantine

Celebrated Ragga/Dancehall artist Kasendwa Richard alias Ziza Bafana had to celebrate his birthday while in quarantine where he has been held since he was arrested a few weeks ago after performing at a show in Tanzania.
Despite not celebrating his birthday with many of his close friends and in the desired place, Ziza Bafana’s simple party was not short of fun as a few of his friends held an indoor birthday bash to celebrate him.
Not celebrated it with many of my soljahs and not in the desired place as usual but I thank God for the dose of laughter He sent on my birthday Taata Sam ur maaaad.Ziza Bafana
Taking to his socials, Ziza Bafana also shared a clip enlightening his fans on the freestyle flow that got him detained and forced into quarantine with his other friends.
