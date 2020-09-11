Buka Chimey stakes Shs500k for Biluma Abayaye dance challenge winner

As his hit single titled “Biluma Abayaye” continues to rise on the music charts, Buka Chimey has placed half a million shillings for the winner of a new dance challenge named after the song.

A few weeks ago Buka Chimey released “‘Biluma Abayaye”. Together with Ent3r_media UK, an exclusive global media platform showcasing the best Ugandan influencers, Chimey has put up the “Biluma Abayaye” dance challenge.

Both the song and the slogan have been a topic of discussion regarding its ownership with Crysto Panda, Buka Chimey and Zex Bilangilangi at the center of the topic.

Buka Chimey has decided to give back some of the success he has reaped from the song during lockdown with this new dance challenge.

How to Enter the Biluma Abayaye Dance Challenge;

Follow Ent3r_media UK (Instagram).

Follow Buka Chimey.

Post a dance video with the caption: “Pure vibes only with @ent3r_media #BILUMAABAYAYE by @bukachimey” or send a DM to @ent3r_media uk to submit your video before 26th September, 2020.

