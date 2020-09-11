Cindy protege Tila drops new song titled ‘Nkufuna’ (AUDIO)

The Ugandan music industry keeps giving and there’s a new Dancehall queen in the making by the name Tila Muzik. She dropped a new song dubbed “Nkufuna” and you’ll be amazed by her vibe and flow.

Tila Thakiira a.k.a Kijiiko (from her first song) is very comfortable doing Dancehall music. She refers to herself as the next big thing in the genre. Her energy and confidence resonate with her intentions.

Her music style, and the flow, are very similar to the King Herself’s. That is because Cindy Sanyu is her close friend and immediate mentor.

Tila has been backing the songstress for a while now. She performed at the Boom Party concert at the start of this year.

She is a common face amongst the team that always hangs with Cindy at concerts and on casual outings. They possess a close friendship and Tila must have learnt a couple of things from how Cindy organizes her music.

She shows that off in this new song that was produced by Zuli Tums. From the very first seconds of the audio, your attention is caught by the lyrics and how smoothly Tila relays them on the danceable beats.

Tila has dreams of taking over but it is usually easier said that done. That, however, cannot stop her from trying and who knows? The sky is the limit.

Listen to “Nkufuna” below:

