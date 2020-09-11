Dating Bakyotala gives to much stress in a relationship – Bruno K

Singer Bruno K is of the thought that the true definition of a complicated relationship is best felt when one falls in love with a half-caste, locally known as Bakyotala.

The Faridah singer highly believes that half-castes are too much stress and make everything in a relationship complicated than any other female from the local tribes and regions.

Bruno K made his opinion public through his Twitter account as he was sharing his own love experience and stories that he heard from close friends.

If you want to know the true definition of a complicated relationship ask a guy dating a half cast chic BAKYOTALA uhmmm, those human beings can stress. Bruno K

If you want to know the true definition of a complicated relationship ask a guy dating a half cast chic BAKYOTALA uhmmmmm 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ those human beings can stress — 💥Bruno K💥 (@bruno_KUg) September 10, 2020

Read Also: Giving my life to Christ put my life at peace – Bruno K