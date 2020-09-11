Geosteady breaks into wife’s house, vandalizes property after breakup

Local singer Geosteady and wife Prima Kardashi are at loggerheads and recent revelations by Prima indicate that after several days since they separated, the singer broke into her house and vandalized her property.

On social media, it’s all rosy and a fairly tale for most of the celebrity couples but back home, these roses have thorns.

Geosteady a.k.a George William Kigozi is the latest celebrity under the spotlight after his wife Prima posted a video on her Facebook account on Thursday showing how he broke into her house and vandalized her property.

Ndagire Prima Kardashi, in a post she later deleted, shared a video showing the vandalized property and added the caption in which she revealed how they separated several days ago.

Geosteady you told me you wanted peace of mind. I shifted and gave you peace. You came to my house, broke the door and spoilt everything. What have I done to deserve this? Why are you so bitter? I have been good, taken care of my children and focused. I have stayed out of media despite anything WHY ? Nakukolaki mazima dala? WHY me? Prima Kardashi | Facebook

It is not clear what caused their separation and Geosteady has not yet responded to the allegations but since the start of the year, there have been rumors that their relationship is on the verge of a bitter split with the singer’s infidelity playing a big role.

It is not the first time that they are splitting publicly. In May 2018, we reported about how Prima left the singer for allegedly flirting with several girls. That time, she posted on her Facebook revealing that she is “SINGLE”.

Read Also: Geosteady and Prima Kardashi split