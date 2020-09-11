I won’t revenge – Prima Kardashi gives up on Geosteady

City beautician Ndagire Prima Kardashi Samali will let karma take its toll on hubby, also renown singer George William Kigozi a.k.a Geosteady, following their bitter breakup.

The couple has been together for many years and they have been a huge part on each other’s success story. They have two children together and it’s a beautiful family from the outside.

On the inside, however, they have troubles and misunderstandings like any other people staying together. For a couple of days, it has been alleged that they broke up.

Prima Kardashi and Geosteady in the early years of their relationship.

On Thursday, Prima Kardashi confirmed the news of her breakup with Blackman Records CEO Geosteady to the public with a video shared on Facebook.

In the video, Prima showed off her disorganized house and in the caption, she revealed how Geosteady had broken into her house and vandalized her property following their breakup.

The video shared on her Facebook page was later deleted and several of the singer’s fans thought that their issues had been resolved. Well, not yet.

In the following post after deleting the video, Prima shared a photo with the wordings, “Revenge is not in my plans. You’ll f**k yourself on your own.”

Not much has been revealed yet concerning the cause of their breakup. Close sources, however, have often revealed that Prima is fed up of the singer flirting with her female friends and fans.

