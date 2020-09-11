Levixone and Afande Lanek amicably mend their broken relationship

Gospel star singer Levixone and Denis Lanek a.k.a Afande Lanek have buried their hatchet and amicably mended their broken friendship after a week of beefing one another.

Levixone and Afande Lanek’s cold war was sparked off by irritating statements that were made by the latter, fueled by a section of fellow born-again members.

The bragging statements that Levixone found unpleasant forced him to return the convertible Mercedes Benz which Lanek had gifted him in 2018 during preparations for his “Turn The Replay” concert.

Levixone went on to explain that he returned the convertible Mercedes Benz gift from Lanek to have a peace of mind and also maintained that his friendship with Lanek isn’t based on gifts but God and it’s genuine.

Me and my brother Lanek have come out to clear the air about what has been happening. I was really devastated when pastors got involved in this, it was an unethical act to involve the innocent men of God. The only reason I returned the car was to have peace of mind and also for Lanek to understand that our friendship didn’t have to base on the fact that he gave me a car. I wanted our friendship to be God-oriented and genuine. Levixone

1 Peter 4:8Above all love each other deeply because love covers a multitude of sins.Me and my brother Lanek have come… Posted by Levixone on Friday, September 11, 2020

Bible says ““If your brother sins against you, go and tell him his fault, between you and him alone. If he listens to you, you have gained your brother”. Yesterday I met with my brother Levixone and we realized that it was People we trusted that we’re talking this and that to break us apart. Today the devil has lost and JESUS has won. When they asked Jesus what is the greatest commandment? “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: “Love your neighbor as yourself.” In this Journey of Life, Bible says we are all sinners and have fallen short of his Glory but a Saint is a sinner who once fell down but rose up. Denis Lanek

