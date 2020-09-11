Nina Roz drops new love song ‘Billboard Kipande’ (AUDIO)

Renown Dancehall songstress Nina Roz continues to release new music with her latest song dubbed “Billboard Kipande”. She relays a smoother touch and flow on this one.

The audio, produced by Daddy Andre, is of the typical Nina Roz flow and melody. She relays her unique vocals on the smoothly flowing beats by the talented producer.

In the lyrics, Nina Roz sings about how she wants to put her lover on the billboard and tag his name everywhere so that people get to know he is taken.

It is a song you will fall in love with on first listen. Nina Roz a.k.a The Ugandan Property has the talent. Her only weakness has been consistence and she seems to have realized that.

Listen to the “Billboard Kipande” below:

