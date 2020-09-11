Spice Diana opens up on why she didn’t enjoy her teenage life

For all the success collected under her brand as an artiste, Spice Diana has a story that would inspire any female. She opened up on why she did not enjoy her life as a teenager.

If you met Spice Diana today, you would think she is one of those females that grew up from a rich family and have never felt the pain of sleeping hungry.

You would be terribly wrong to think that though. Spice has hustled from zero to the point where she is at – dominating the airwaves with beautiful music and owning a multi-million mansion.

Through her Snapchat, the Source Entertainment songstress revealed that through her teenage life, she was toiling to make sure that her siblings got something to eat and attended school.

I never enjoyed my teenage years. I spent it working so hard to raise my young siblings. I did every kind of job apart from prostitution, marriage and okusima toyi. Spice Diana

Spice Diana grew up with her mother after the man of the family left them and even then, she was the one hustling the most to provide for the family. Born winner!

