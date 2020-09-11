George William Kigozi alias Geosteady has responded to the claims against him by his ex-lover Ndagire Prima Kardashi Samali who alleged that he stormed her house and vandalized her property.

Taking to his Snapchat account, the Blackman Entertainment CEO wondered whether men will ever be victims of domestic violence.

He went ahead to question if the male gender is also entitled to the values that women are entitled to whenever misunderstanding arises in relationships.

Geosteady also cautioned whoever is planning to judge and abuse him to first dig out for the behind the scenes before they utter any word concerning their relationship.

Will men ever be victims of domestic violence oba? Are we even entitled to the same rights as women? And you who will judge and abuse do you even know what behind the scenes carry? THINK ABOUT IT! Geosteady

