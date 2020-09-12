Bajjo launches war of words against Tamale Mirundi

Events promoter Andrew Alfonso Mukasa alias Bajjo Events has launched a scorching war of words against former presidential press secretary Tamale Mirundi.

In a video cited by this website, Bajjo is seen and clearly heard hurling insults and nasty abuses towards Tamale Mirundi.

He is heard calling Mirundi all sorts of things on top of vowing to continue sending him huge abusive words if he doesn’t leave him alone.

The events promoter went on to note how he even toured Mirundi’s home in Sseguku and collected lots of information that he is ready to expose about him.

Watch the video below as Bajjo vows to take on Tamale Mirundi head-to-head if he doesn’t back off him as well as assured the public how he is ready for whatever may arose.

