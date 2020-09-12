Pallaso requests fans to contribute towards his ‘Malamu’ video shoot

Sucker Free boss Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso seems to be low on finances after he requested his fans to contribute towards the video shoot for his new track dubbed “Malamu”.

The talented singer made the plea through his socials after a jotting down how a broke man’s ideas are always trashed during family meetings.

When you have no money, anything you say at family gatherings makes you look like you are just bringing confusion. #Malamu — Pallaso (@McPallaso) September 11, 2020

After a space of like two hours, he then pleaded with his fans to help him raise money for the video shoot of his new song.

Prior to pleading to be helped raise funds, he scoffed at fellow artists who have lit videos but fake and boring songs which are too fake to be compared to his brand new jam.

I have a hit song but no video. Others have video but no hit song. Can my fans help me raise money for Malamu video so I can have hit song and video ?? 😂😂😂😂😂 — Pallaso (@McPallaso) September 11, 2020

