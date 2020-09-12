Sheilah Gashumba Shs100m richer with Yo Kuku Ambassadorship

On and on, Sheilah Gashumba goes to sign those deals and add a couple of millions to her name. Her latest ambassadorship deal, signed with Yo Kuku, is worth Shs100m.

Young and blessed, Sheilah Carol Gashumba has been a motivational figure for her peers and even the older figures in the Ugandan entertainment circles.

With the right mentorship of her father Frank Gashumba and a few of her other more influential friends and associates, the socialite and media personality has always managed to stand tall.

Yo Kuku – the largest producers and marketers of chicken in East Africa – saw it fit to accord her the titled of Ambassador for their brand in a deal worth Shs100m.

Speaking at a press briefing and Ambassador Unveiling, Mr Rahim Manji the managing director of Yokuku Chicken expressed gratitude having Sheilah Gashumba on board as their brand ambassador for their products.

It’s a great honor to be associated with a global brand like Sheilah Gashumba whose presence as an Influencer in East Africa speaks volumes of her marketing strength and popularity. Rahim Manji

He further emphasized their delight to partner with Sheilah whose “confidence and passion for cooking and everything she touches” is remarkable.

“She has a dynamic sense of style, intrinsic optimism and authenticity. We believe she is the right icon for us to reach our clients,” Rahim added.

Flanked by her Personal Assistant Bryan Morel, Sheilah Gashumba was officially unveiled at the Yo Kuku offices in Bukoto, Kampala. She attributed her achievements to hard work and consistency.

