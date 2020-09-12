Since Naigaga dumped me, I’m now single – Cosign reveals

Singer Cosign has for the first time opened up about his love life ever since he was dumped by his longtime lover Naigaga as he revealed that he is now single.

The “Obeera Wa” singer revealed his current relationship status as he was responding to his fans during a Q and A session that he held on his Facebook page where one of his fans asked about his love life.

He then responded by disclosing how he is single and not engaged in any entanglements since he was heartbroken by his ex-lover Naigaga whom he one time even sang about in a song.

At this Point not really Naigaga left So Am single Cosign

It should be remembered that two months back, Cosign promised to drop a 30-track album come 2021 and as well opened on his biggest dream of filling up the 45K-seater Namboole stadium.

Ask Me any Question Either X Rated Or Normal ? I will Answer Them All ❤️🙏💯 Posted by Cosign Yenze on Friday, September 11, 2020

