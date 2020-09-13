A Pass brags of how few artists can pull off his craft at Club Beatz

Without a doubt, singer A Pass, born Alexander Bagonza, put up an amazing performance and lived up to the billing at the second edition of Club Beatz At Home concert.

Widely appreciated for his talent and art, A Pass satisfyingly delivered to the expectations of his fans as his performance was all shades of innovation, brilliance, dance and comic.

During his performance, A Pass kept on assuring his fans and critics how he is the best at what he does when it comes to the mic.

A Pass performs at Club Beatz At Home concert (Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki)

He again rubbed it in everyone’s face last evening when he unapologetically revealed that no local artist can match, or even try pulling off, a quarter of his craft.

There are very few artists who can match up with my craft, talent and what I do on the mic. In fact, I may be the only one here. I repeat I’m the best here. A Pass

Truthfully speaking, A Pass is talented and whoever watched his performance clearly enjoyed the night out on their screens at home.

Before he climaxed his performance, A Pass made sure that he told his fans that whoever deals with him should rest be assured that they are dealing with the best.

Read Also: A Pass matches G.O.A.T status on Club Beatz At Home concert