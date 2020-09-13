A Pass matches G.O.A.T status on Club Beatz At Home concert

Talented and comic enough to keep you entertained and amazed at the same time, Alexander ‘A Pass’ Bagonza continued to show why he refers to himself as the Greatest Of All Time at the Club Beatz At Home concert.

Returning after great performances by Sheebah and Crysto Panda in the first episode of the second edition of the Club Pilsener-inspired Club Beatz At Home concert, Saturday’s edition had all the action.

The build up to the online concert has everyone anticipating an action-packed night because two artists who have always offered variety in their performances were lined up to perform.

Zex Bilangilangi performs at Club Beatz At Home concert (Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki)

A Pass performs at Club Beatz At Home concert (Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki)

Hosted by Douglas Lwanga, the show kicked off with a performance from Firebase Army singer Zex Bilangilangi Inch Kumi. Zex has enjoyed a good musical streak since the start of the year.

He opened the show with a 13 minute performance, starting with a love ballad before turning up the heat with Wikid, a 2020 song on which he features Pallaso. Zex then relayed his energy on Ratata – one of the biggest Ugandan songs this year.

Zex’s performance, by far, was impressive on live band. His development as an artiste who started out singing at talent shows and exhibitions was eminent.

At this moment, the viewers in the comfort of their homes had already started flocking the Club Pilsener YouTube and Facebook pages where the concert was showing live.

Clad in all-black, A Pass – a celebrated Singer, Vocalist, Songwriter, Composer and a man who has refined Dancehall music in Uganda – stepped on stage with a Wakanda Forever visualization produced and projected by Fenon Entertainment in memory of the late Chadwick Boseman.

He performed his songs; Ccupa ku Ccupa, Guli Wano, Mummy, Memories, Tuli Ku Bigere, Nkwagala, Kampala, Addicted, Turn Up Di Vibe, Wuuyo, Babylon Bwoy and Didadada.

With A Pass, expect the unexpected. One time am nice, one time am badness. There’s no sadness. A Pass

The surprise of the night, one that caught most of the viewers off guard, was when former Blu*3 songstress Lilian Mbabazi joined A Pass on stage to perform their duet Memories. If it were a picture, this needed to be framed!

A Pass and Lilian Mbabazi perform at Club Beatz At Home concert (Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki)

It was clear A Pass was enjoying himself on stage and he often applauded the band for a job well done. His comic side wasn’t forgotten either and at one point, he brought a goat on stage to confirm his GOAT-ism (yes…it’s a word now).

A Pass’ vocal prowess and lyrical maturity were felt just as much as the intense energy that he infected the entire set with before closing the show with his hit single Didadada.

A Pass had much gratitude towards the Steve Jean-led Fenon Entertainment who are in charge of the entire production and Club Pilsener for an amazing job.

