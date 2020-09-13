Singer Alexander ‘A Pass’ Bagonza yet again comically made himself a light meal of Gagamel International boss Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool during the second edition of Club Pilsener-inspired Club Beatz At Home concert on Saturday night.

The self-styled “Greatest Of All Time” threw shade at Bebe Cool when he publicly revealed that he doesn’t deserve to be called ‘Big Size’ as he nicknamed himself.

The Nkwagala crooner went further to claim that the Kiwatule-based singer best suits the title of “small size” reasoning that in the reality of life he is not as big as he imagines himself.

A Pass on Club Beatz At Home concert (Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki)

This song is a dedication to the Kiwatule-based singer Bebe Cool. That dude claims to call himself ‘Big Size’ but in the real sense, that chap is fake and doesn’t deserve to that braggart title because, in reality, he is ‘Small Size’. A Pass

A Pass threw the jabs at Bebe Cool while performing his ‘Babylon Bwoy’ track which he intentionally dedicated to the Gagamel boss.

The two have had a cat and mouse relationship filled with light jokes and shots always being fired towards each other. We await Mr. Ssali’s response.

