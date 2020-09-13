DJ Janny P nursing injuries sustained in an accident

Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) presenter at Magic 100FM DJ Janny P is nursing a swollen left leg and injuries on his right arm sustained in an accident on Saturday evening.

The media personality was involved in an accident while on his way from Ntinda as he headed to Kampala for his radio show on Saturday.

The accident left him “bruised, hurt and feeling a lot of pain” in his left and right limbs.

Got an Accident in Ntinda and Both My Left Leg & Right Hand got injured a few minutes ago this pain is too much receiving treatment both herbal & Hospital Treatment Naye can’t even walk now. DJ Janny P

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he got medical treatment.

We wish him a quick recovery!

