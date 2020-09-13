Keko shocks with nomination in 2020 AFRIMMA Awards

It is seven years since Ugandan rapper Jocelyn Tracey Keko last released a major banger but she has been nominated in the 2020 AFRIMMA awards with rappers like Rosa Ree, Rouge and Askia.

The name Keko brings deep memories for many African music lovers especially the Hip-hop and Rap fanatics. She broke onto the scene in 2010 with Fallen Heroes and a star was made overtime.

At her peak, no female rapper dared to stand in her way – physically or musically. She was a beast with the flow and her personality spoke volumes for a brand she had built from scratch.

She was part of the Hip-hop revolution in the Ugandan music space and her contribution to the genre can never be undermined. Her sick flows made most of the youths reconsider the favorites on their playlists.

With songs like How We Do It (feat. Radio and Weasel), Let Me Go, Alwoo, In The Air (feat. Angella Katatumba), Fly Solo, Mutima, Ready, Make You Dance, among others, Keko was destined for greatness and her achievements spoke for themselves.

She registered major wins and represented Uganda at the global stage including at the 2011 Channel O awards where she won the Most Gifted East African Video award for the How We Do It (feat. Goodlyfe) visuals.

Now 33-years-old, Keko is not in the best shape; physically, mentally and her love for music seems to have died out.

A lot has been attributed to her drastic fall including her deal with Sony Music Ent. Drug abuse is another vice that has slowly robbed her of her shine and even herself has spoken out on how drug abuse immensely dragged her down the gutters.

She is a shadow of her former glory, totally broken – but yet, she is a 2020 AFRIMMA awards nominee.

As shocked as you might be reading this, Keko will be battling it out for the top spot amongst the best female rappers on the continent this year after AFRIMMA included her name in the Best Female Rap Act category.

In the same category are the likes of Rosa Ree (Tanzania), Muthoni Drummer Queen (Kenya), Rouge (South Africa), Eno Barony (Ghana), Askia (Cameroon), Candy Bleaks (Nigeria), Nadia Nakai (South Africa), Moonaya (Senegal) and Bombshell Grenade (Zambia).

Keko’s most recent song Kampala 22 was released in May 2018. The topic of discussion right now is how a rapper who hasn’t been actively involved in music for all those years in being nominated in some of Africa’s most respected awards.

The controversy is obviously directed towards the credibility of the awards and the question of whether Keko can go on and shock us more by winning the award will be answered in Dallas, Texas on 7th November 2020.

From us and several other Ugandans, congratulations to Keko. Please bring it home!!

