Abryanz asks to join President Museveni’s fashion team

An opportunity to work on and improve president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s fashion sense is what local fashionista and Abryanz Fashion Collection CEO Ahumuza Brian a.k.a Abryanz.

Widely recognized as the best fashionistas on the continent, ASFAs chief Abryanz wants to use his expertise to add a bit of flavor in H.E Y.K. Museveni’s wardrobe.

Through his Twitter, Abryanz in reply to NBS TV journalist Daniel Lutaaya’s tweet, noted that he “badly needs” the job to design the president.

In his tweet, Lutaaya questioned whether there’s no one in State House who can “save the country and throw away Museveni’s three button suits.” He then asked where Abryanz is when needed.

It is not clear whether Abryanz said it out of frustration based on the fountain of honors dress code which several critics have regarded as “outdated” or whether the city fashionista just desire to work with him.

We hope he achieves his dream, nonetheless!

