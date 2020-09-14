Doreen Kabareebe’s dreams of waving the Ugandan flag at a global beauty contest will have to hold on a bit longer as the Ms World International pageant was postponed to 2021.

A week ago, we revealed how popular city model and Kabareebe Models 4 Charity CEO Doreen Kabareebe had been picked to represent Uganda at the 2020 Ms World International beauty pageant in Miami, USA.

The news coming in now, however, indicates that the Miss Uganda 2010 contestant will have to wait a bit longer before she achieves her dream of representing her country at a global pageant.

According to a statement from the organizers of Ms World International, several of the participants in this year’s edition have made it clear that they will not be able to travel safely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doreen Kabareebe (Photo by Luswata Samie)

It is not just the health and wellbeing of our titleholders that we consider, we also take pride in the image that our ladies leave with as representatives of our brand. Ms World Corp Team

“It is our goal that upon the conclusion of the World International event, each of our delegates leave feeling inspired from the activities; motivated by their sister queens; supported from new found friendships and perhaps most importantly each delegate should feel incredibly proud of her accomplishments in the competition,” they add.

Going ahead and organizing the event under the above circumstances is a big sacrifice that the team and delegates are not willing to take and hence the postponement of the event to August.

The event is now expected to happen from 8th to 11th August 2021. All the 2020 delegates titles are to be extended as well as the respective deadlines.

The World International event is officially postponed to August 8-11, 2021. All 2020 delegates titles are officially extended to 2021 and deadlines will now be extended accordingly. Ms World Corp Team

The venue of the 2021 event will also be communicated in time for prior preparations.

