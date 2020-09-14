List of Ugandans nominated in 2020 AFRIMMA awards

Seven Ugandans were nominated in the 7th edition of the AFRIIMMA Awards which will take place in Dallas, Texas on 15th November 2020.

Themed ‘Destination Africa’, the 2020 African Muzik Magazine Awards and Music Festival (AFRIMMA) heat is on and a couple of Ugandans were listed in the nomination list which was released on 11th September 2020.

This year’s nominees list features a raft of established talents but also stars a host of new talents in what seems to be a major paradigm shift on the African music scene.

Eddy Kenzo is nominated in the Best Male East Africa category | AFRIMMA 2020

It also features proven African talents in Eddy Kenzo, Burna Boy, Diamond Platnumz, Aya Nakamura, Sauti Sol, Davido, Master KG, Ali Kiba, among others.

Eddy Kenzo – Best Male East Africa

Sheebah Karungi – Best Female East Africa

Vinka – Best Female East Africa

Keko – Best Female Rap Act

Sasha Vybz – Best Video Director

Masaka Kids Africana – Best African Dancer

James Onen – Radio/TV Personnel Of The Year

The awards aim at celebrating the beauty and diversity of African music and the 2020 edition, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held virtually in USA.

Visit the AFRIMMA website to vote for your stars!

