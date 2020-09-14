MTN Uganda has entered a partnership worth Seven Hundred Million Uganda Shillings, with the kingdom of Tooro to support the Kingdom’s socio-cultural and economic programs.

The deal that will see the Masaza football tournaments and the newly introduced inter-counties bicycle competitions supported under MTN Y’ello Hope, as Corporate Social Investment projects. MTN has also committed to support the annual Empango or coronation celebrations over the period of the partnership.

Representing the Chief Executive Officer, the MTN Uganda General Manager, Sales and Distribution, Mr. Joseph Bogera officiated at the symbolic signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, that took place at the Karuzika in Fort Portal, during the Omukama’s silver jubilee Empango celebrations.

While making his remarks, Mr. Bogera said that MTN is working with cultural institutions like the kingdom of Tooro, because they are a strong community establishment that foster shared beliefs and unity of purpose.

“As MTN, we believe that we are good together because MTN only succeeds if the communities in which we operate succeed.

“Being a partner in development gives us the opportunity to support the social and economic aspirations of our customers and the Ugandan community in general.

“We are focused on actively demonstrating what can be achieved if we work together to enable a shared value system,” Bogera said, adding that MTN is a proud to be associated with the Kingdom of Tooro and what it stands for in the lives of its people.

Rt. Hon Bernard Tungakwo the Prime Minister of Tooro Kingdom thanked MTN Uganda for caring and supporting the people of Tooro over the years.

“I am happy to note that MTN has over the years shown its care for the people of Tooro. Our association stretches years back, and this partnership is further testament to the bond that exists between the people of Tooro and MTN.

“We are indeed grateful for all the support you have extended to the kingdom and pledge to continue supporting MTN in whatever way we can,” Tungakwo said.

As part of MTN’s 20-year anniversary celebrations, the company supported the renovation and equipping of the maternity wards at Kijuura Health Centre III and Kabarole Hospital in Tooro Kingdom.

