New record label Vimba Entertainment signs Kalifah Aganaga

Newly established record label Vimba Entertainment has made it clear that they want to dominate the music industry and they have recruited Kalifah Aganaga as their first signing.

Vimba Entertainment is a fresh record label that was introduced onto the Uganda entertainment scene.

The label is managed by a team of four; Bakri Matovu, Kyembe Karim, Matano Andrew and Eddy Circular.

Former Singer, now a Businessman, Bakri Matovu revealed that the new record label is here to expose fresh Ugandan talent to the rest of the world.

Bakri Matovu

Bakri also revealed that the label si to handle, manage and distribute music and other arts content.

This is Ugandan label. We are here to sell Ugandan talent to the world. We shall be handling, managing and distributing music and arts content. Bakri Matovu

The label’s first signing is celebrated Ragga/Dancehall star Kalifah Aganaga, real name Sadat Mukiibi. The new recruit is being fronted by the label who believe he has what it takes to become Uganda’s biggest artiste.

“Kalifah Aganaga is very talented. As Vimba management, we have been in contact with him for some time now. That is why we decided to start with him, as someone we are very confident about. We shall unveil more artists soon,” Bakri said.

The singer has been in studio recording new music which awaits release and he will be officially unveiled at a press conference on September 14th 2020.

