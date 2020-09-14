War Of The Wig: Ainebintu set to drag her accuser to court

The battle of the wig between two old friends-turned-sworn foes is destined for legal action after upcoming singer Laura Karungi a.k.a Ainebintu vowed to settle the matter in the Courts of Law.

The development comes in after Ainebintu displayed receipts of her purchase of the wig from a downtown shop attendant where she bought the wigs. Her accuser, Evelyn Luganda trashed the receipts.

Having displayed all the evidence that she could, she found it unwise to waste her time and energy explaining to everybody on the streets of Twitter and she now wants her lawyers to swing into action.

Won’t engage with u any further you will hear from my lawyers. Ainebintu

Won't engage with u any further yiu will hear from my lawyers. https://t.co/EgR6iBZsPp — Laura (@ainebintuKLA) September 14, 2020

THREAD SHOWING RECEIPTS AND VIDEO AND WHATSAPP CONVERSATION BETWEEN THE LADY THAT SOLD ME THE HAIR pic.twitter.com/g2mmXZAnQy — Laura (@ainebintuKLA) September 14, 2020

Before threatening to drag her accuser to court, Ainebintu shared the screenshots and a video of the shop attendant who sold to the wig to her, asserting how she purchased it from the shop.

Here is my open conversation with her today

I rest my case

And I'm sorry for going back and forth with people that arent worth my time should have handled it in a more classy manner.

Thanks for ur time

And for supporting me xxx.

Dyu think I have a case? pic.twitter.com/Tnm9VJHOWB — Laura (@ainebintuKLA) September 14, 2020

