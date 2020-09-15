I love Irene Ntale but don’t want a collabo with her – Mudra

Despite greatly admiring Irene Ntale’s looks and talent, rising singer Mudra D Viral does not relish an opportunity to jump on a song with the former Swangz Avenue star.

Mudra, real name Alpha Ssebunya, is a Songwriter, Singer and Composer who has written several songs including most of of Karole Kasita’s hit songs and Cindy’s Mwooto.

Mudra is full of praise for Universal Music Group songstress Irene Ntale whom she regards as one of the most beautiful and talented songstresses in the country.

Mudra D Viral

During an interview on Spark TV’s Live Wire show, Mudra opened up on how he has always felt for Irene Ntale. He revealed that his love for the songstress started when he was still in school.

He confessed his love for the songstress and how she is his most favorite artiste whom he has a;ways looked up to. Mudra, however, noted that he does not want to do a collaboration with Ntale.

I have always loved Irene Ntale. She is my woman and favorite artiste because even in school I used to look up to her. Though I don’t want a collabo with her, I have always wanted to be close to her. Mudra

Read Also: Mudra D Viral continues to evolve in ‘Kimuli Kyange’ | VIDEO