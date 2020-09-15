Marriage ain’t for me but I love being in a relationship – Winnie Nwagi

Over the weekend, we saw former Swangz Avenue singer Irene Ntale pay a visit to singer Rema Namakula seeking for some marriage tips after several years of promising to get engaged.

With the fact that there are very few new generation artists that have got married, singer Winnie Nwagi has let loose about her love life and her thoughts about marriage and relationships.

Taking to her socials, the “Musawo” singer dealt all her admirers and those that plan to propose to her with a huge blow after she disclosed how she is not ready to get married anytime very soon.

The well-endowed songstress revealed how she is only available to have fun and enjoy life in a relationship reasoning that she loves to have her peace of mind.

I love being in a relationship but marriage ain’t for me….Weird huh! Winnie Nwagi

Winnie Nwagi’s latest revelation comes in after she recently opened up on how she is single and searching for a lover.

For all those who had plans of proposing to Nwagi, we are sorry to inform you that you will need to wait a bit longer until she confesses that she is ready to settle down with one genuine lover partner.

