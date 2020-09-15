Masaka Kids Africana reportedly earn about $103,000 monthly off YouTube

The Masaka Kids Africana’s YouTube channel is the most followed in Uganda and they earn about $103,600 each month according to findings made by visualcapitalist.com.

Currently standing at over 200 million combined views and 1.1 million subscribers, the Masaka Kids Africana verified YouTube channel reaps big for the Ugandan dance group.

It’s a case of rugs to riches if we are to go by these findings because $103,600 translates to over UGX 383m. That is a jackpot! The most interesting thing according to the findings is that this money is earned monthly.

Masaka Kids Africana monthly YouTube earnings (Screenshot from visualcapitalist.com)

Composed of young talented children who were formerly homeless, the Masaka Kids Africana group joined YouTube on 28th April 2018. They have often shared videos dancing to several artiste’s music.

It doesn’t take much digging to find out that a video of them dancing to Eddy Kenzo’s song Tweyagale is the most watched Ugandan video on YouTube with 55 million views (posted on 23rd February 2020).

Eddy Kenzo showing off Masaka Kids Africana’s Silver and Gold YouTube Creators awards

The group has been globally recognized by a few music icons including Janet Jackson. The sky is the limit for the Masaka Kids Africana group and they can only get better from here.

The dance group was nominated in the AFRIMMA 2020 awards in the Best African Dancer category. Congratulations to them!

NOTE: The above figures are not official YouTube figures but analysis by visualcapitalist.com. There is a possibility that some of the videos on the channel are not monetized.

Read Also: Janet Jackson amazed by Masaka Kids Africana’s talent