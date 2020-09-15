MultiChoice announces the launch of new Telenovela channel on DStv

Multichoice Group and Televisa Networks have joined forces to announce the launch of a new Pop-Up Telenovelas channel on Dstv that is going to provide customers with non-stop thrilling entertainment.

The Telenovelas DStv channel which went on air from Monday 14th September till August 2021 on DStv Channel 133, is an exclusive channel with a host of the most successful telenovelas within the Televisa Group of over 800 titles.

The channel aims to delight customers with stories that will captivate them through compelling plots that will certainly drive unique emotional connections with viewers. From young adults, women, men and even children, there is a story for everyone to enjoy.

The channel explores various genres, from romantic comedies, epic dramas and binge-worthy stories for the young and old. Programming of tlnovelas include great stories such as “Teresa”, “My Heart is Yours” (Mi Corazón es Tuyo), “Passion and Power” (Pasión y Poder) and “Fooled into Love” (Amores con Trampa), not forgetting the flagship show “Love Spell” (Sortilegio) which will premiere on the day of launch.

As Africa’s most-loved storyteller, we are unwavering in our commitment to ensure that we continue to find the best available content and stories to delight our customers, both now and into the future. We endeavour to deliver both world-class international content as well as the very best in local content, giving our loyal customers a never-ending selection of outstanding entertainment. Colin Asiimwe MultiChoice Uganda Head of Marketing

According to the General Director of Televisa Networks and Televisa International Fernando Muniz, the channel launch on Dstv showcases the growing value of tlnovelas brand worldwide, with the English version of tlnovelas.

He also promised that Televisa will keep up with its position as a leader in the Pay-TV market by offering content with the best quality.

We continue to experience rapid growth all over the world due to partnerships with outstanding media players, such as Multichoice, and we are excited to take the next step of this expansion around the world. Fernando Muniz

