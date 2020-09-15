NBS TV DVJ Mercy’s car stolen near Record TV premises

It is another day and yet another NBS TV journalist reporting how his car was stolen in Kamwokya. DVJ Mercy Pro reports how a black Toyota Noah was stolen outside Record TV premises in Kamwokya.

Two years ago, NBS TV news anchor Shawn Kimuli reported how his car was stolen by thieves just outside the station’s premises.

That year, several other renown entertainers including MC Kats, Maro, Spice Diana, Roden Y Kabako among others, were victims as their vehicles were stolen under unclear circumstances.

It seems the vice is back again. Soft-spoken DVJ Mercy Pro, through his Instagram account, reported how his black Toyota Noah was stolen just outside Record TV premises in Kamwokya.

The NBS After 5 deejay has been seen driving the black Toyota Noah around the city several times. His friends and workmates flocked the comment section with hope that he can find the missing car.

Missing possibly stolen Matte Black Toyota Noah Number UAQ 367V last seen around Kamokya area next to Record TV… DVJ Mercy Pro | Instagram

Read Also: Keko shocks with nomination in 2020 AFRIMMA Awards