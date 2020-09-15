Zuchu features Diamond Platnumz in new song ‘Cheche’ | VIDEO

WCB new songstress Zuchu, real name Zuhura Kopa, drops the visuals of her new song ‘Cheche’ on which she features her boss at the record label, Diamond Platnumz.

Within just five months following her recruitment into the Wasafi Classic Baby record label, Zuchu is rising rapidly on the music charts across the region.

Her lifestyle has immensely improved with several corporate brands in Tanzania looking at her for ambassadorial roles. Just last month, Diamond gifted her with a brand new car to ease her work.

In June, Zuchu was rewarded with the YouTube Silver Play button for surpassing the 100,000 subscribers mark on her YouTube channel. That is super progress for a brand within its first year in the mainstream.

Now, she enjoys the same space with Diamond Platnumz on a new collaboration dubbed Cheche. The song was produced by Mocco Genius and Lizer Classic.

Very typical of most Wasafi visuals, the Cheche visuals (directed by Director Kenny) does not lack in color, dance and fashion.

It’s all the good vibes as two artistes who have a lot of respect for each other give our eyes a lot to look at. Take a gaze at the video below:

