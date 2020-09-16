Allan Toniks and Danra drop amazing ‘Gundeze’ visuals | VIDEO

Multi-talented singer Allan Toniks bounces back with a brand new Dancehall vibe dubbed “Gundeze” on which he combines forces with former Savaam Entertainment singer Nasuna Daphine Flavia alias Danra.

The confines of genre don’t limit singer Allan Toniks. He was one of the front-runners in Urban R&B, Afro-beat and Ragga – he has done it all and excelled.

Listening to the new love song that has the influence of East Africa Dancehall vibes, the two artists sweetly compliment each other in various ways and for those who love to dance, this is your song.

While speaking to the media during the press launch of the video, the two revealed that the song came as a result of the vibe created from loving each other’s craft.

Take a gaze at the colorful video that was shot and directed by Jay Boy below:

