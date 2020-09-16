Balaam hits back at Hon. Betty Nambooze, labels her as a ‘Political Piglet’

Renown city businessman Balaam Barugahara Atenyi has clapped back at Hon. Betty Nambooze after she described him as a ‘useful idiot’ on Tuesday night during the NBS TV Barometer show.

The event’s promoter has retaliated against Hon. Nambooze’s spiky comments on the NBS UnCut Kalakata where she directed him to hold his opinions.

Speaking to One Lord Kaiyz, Balaam also bitterly branded Hon. Betty Nambooze as a ‘Political Piglet’ who eats from each and every plate in politics.

Balaam went on to ask Bobi Wine to handle him well so that he avails him videos of some of the new members who joined his NUP receiving payment from the NRM offices.

Those are political piglets who eat from each and every plate. When you do research, you find that such politicians eating from the yellow plate this year and the next year from a different plate agai. So I advise Bobi Wine that if he handles me carefully, I will avail him with videos of some of his new members receiving payment from the NRM offices. Balaam

