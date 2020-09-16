Cosign writes emotional tribute to parents 16 years after passing

Singer Bartson Lutalo a.k.a Cosign alias Mr. Biri Bam Bam has today taken to his socials to mark sixteen years since his parents passed on with a sweet tribute.

We’re all aware that no matter how much time passes, coping with the loss of a loved one is always tough.

In a letter shared on his socials, the Bombadiya singer disclosed how his parents did a good job in teaching him the morals and discipline that have helped him survive.

He went on to stress how he is busy building a legacy through the characters of love, self-respect, humbleness and fearing God – all which his parents always emphasized.

It’s Been 20: 16 Years Respectively Since I lost The Both Of You. Today Am Not Here To Mourn But Celebrate The Two Of You For Giving Birth To Me. and here I am Ready And Eager To Make a Difference In this World And Yes Daddy And Mummy Your Son Is building a Legacy through your Love, humbleness, Self Respect and the fear of God, You Taught Me Am Humbled To Say Thank You. I will always remember You, Mr. Isaac Magezi, and Leticia Nabukalu Cosign

It’s Been 20 : 16 Years Respectively Since I lost The Both Of You. Today Am Not Here To Mourn But Celebrate The Two Of… Posted by Cosign Yenze on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Read Also: Since Naigaga dumped me, I’m now single – Cosign reveals