You’re a useful idiot – Hon. Betty Nambooze to Balaam Barugahara

Mukono Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze Bakireke caused a stir online during the NBS TV Barometer show on Tuesday evening when she branded events promoter Balaam Barugahara as a ‘useful idiot’.

The former Democratic Party member threw jabs at Balaam following his weak and uncoordinated views while responding to the topic of voter bribery which the panel was dissecting during the show.

Hon. Nambooze felt irritated by Balaam’s suggestions on the topic of and she consequently decided to drag him down with some spiky comments from which the events promoter couldn’t recover till the end of the show.

Hon. Nambooze also revealed how she questioned her own timing when she met Balaam on the panel that was discussing important national issues. She thought that she might have gone to the station on a wrong day.

She went further and unapologetically told Balaam how he only has to appear on NBS TV during the UnCut Sabula shows on Saturdays because he is not fit to hold discussions on political shows.

Read Also: MP Betty Nambooze accuses Jose Chameleone of joining DP illegally