It is very rare to find or hear singer Allan Ampaire a.k.a Allan Toniks bragging about doing something for someone whether in showbiz or daily life.

The RnB singer, however, made a braggart statement that he gave Zambian star Robert Banda alias Roberto a stepping stone in the music industry.

He made the braggart remarks while responding to a question as to why he always hooks up young artists for collaborations during his Gundeze video press launch with Danra at Atmosphere Lounge on Tuesday.

I gave Zambian star Roberto a stepping stone in the music industry when I took him to studio and recorded a song with him titled ‘Swagga Meter’ in 2013 before anyone knew him. The song worked quite well for him both in Uganda and Zambia. Then after a few years, he dropped a monster hit in ‘Ama-Ruluh’ in 2015 that was grooved to worldwide. Allan Toniks

He also promised to avail other upcoming talented artists with collaborations so that he can help them also profit and make names in the entertainment industry.

