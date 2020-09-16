Millard Ayo second East African to notch 1 billion combined YouTube views

Tanzanian YouTuber Millard Afrael Ayo becomes the second East African, behind Diamond Platnumz, to make 1 billion aggregate views on his YouTube channel.

Diamond Platnumz celebrated reaching 4 million subscribers on YouTube in August 2020, making him the artiste with the most subscribed to channel in East Africa.

Millard Ayo (34) now stands at 2.9 million subscribers on his YouTube channel (started on 23rd September 2012) and a combined 1,023,623,638 views on the videos on his channel.

Millard Ayo becomes the second Tanzanian whose content on YouTube has hit 1 billion views after Diamond Platnumz.

Unlike Diamond Platnumz’s channel which shares music videos, Millard Ayo’s is more of an online news channel on which he usually shares breaking news from around East Africa, mainly Tanzania.

Several Tanzanians have been sending out congratulatory messages to the YouTuber across different social media platforms as they celebrate the milestone together.

Millard Ayo has been recognized by YouTube as the first African news media and Journalist to reach 1 billion views on the platform.



The online media is owned by Tanzania's most popular blogger and radio host, Millard Afrael Ayo. pic.twitter.com/GcUzqMCJkw — Tanzania Updates (@TanzaniaUpdates) September 16, 2020

In perspective to our own Ugandan local news channels, the combined video views on the YouTube channels for Next Media, Bukedde TV, NTV Uganda, Spark TV and Urban TV cannot total up to 1 billion.

The most followed channel in the country is Eddy Kenzo’s with 390,822,134 aggregate views followed by Anne Kansiime’s with 234,971,155 views and Masaka Kids Africana‘s channel with 201,843,892 aggregate views as of today (16th Sept. 2020).

Congratulations to Millard Ayo upon the achievement!

