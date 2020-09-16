This year, we shall not be having the Miss World and Miss Uganda beauty pageants after being postponed to 2021 according to an announcement made by the organizers.

The Miss World Organisation announced how the 70th edition of the Miss World Pageant will be held in 2021. Julia Morley, CEO of the Miss World Organisation said that the pageant has been delayed due to COVID-19.

We have made the decision to delay the 70th Miss World Final. Safety is paramount as we continue the fight against COVID- 19. We look forward to welcoming the Miss World family to our very special celebrations next year. Julia Morley | CEO Miss World Organisation

The local Miss Uganda Pageant organised by Talent Africa & Kezzi Entertainment will therefore also be postponed to 2021.

Oliver Nakakande is the reigning Miss Uganda

Brenda Nanyonjo, the Director of Kezzi Ent & CEO of the Miss Uganda Foundation revealed that with the present circumstances caused by the Coronavirus pandemic leaves them no option but to postpone to 2021.

Under the given circumstances of the Coronavirus pandemic, we have no option except to postpone this year’s pageant to next year. Brenda Nanyonjo

Brenda Nanyonjo – CEO Miss Uganda Foundation

“On a positive note, 2021 will mark ten years of the Miss Uganda franchise under Kezzi Entertainment and we look forward to a big celebration as we crown a new queen,” added Nanyonjo.

Due to the above decisions therefore, Oliver Nakakande continues her reign as Miss Uganda. All other title holders will also retain their titles for one more year.

These are not the only beauty pageants to be postponed. We recently reported how Doreen Kabareebe will also have to wait till next year to represent Uganda at the Ms World International pageant.

