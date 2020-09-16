MTN Group partners with DJ Khaled to advance mask wearing awareness

MTN Group has partnered with popular American DJ, and record producer Khaled Mohamed Khaled aka DJ Khaled to advance mask wearing awareness in a bid to fight COVID 19.

In a message posted by DJ Khaled, the Louisiana based songwriter said;

Wearing your mask is the best way to protect the people you love. Help @MTNGroup and all of us, visit http://wearitfor.me and spread the message, not the virus. DJ Khaled

WearItForMe is the next phase in MTN’s COVID-19 response under its Y’ello Hope umbrella programme.

The campaign is a call to action for all the people in the countries within which MTN’s operation to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus through wearing face masks.

Masks have proven to be one of the most effective ways of preventing the spread of this deadly virus that has ravaged nations since the beginning of this year.

We are humbled to have influential figures such as @djkhaled join our efforts to raise awareness about the importance of wearing a mask to fight the spread of COVID-19. Go to #wearitfor.me to join the movement. One Love 💛 https://t.co/arDKlZUDHM — MTN Group (@MTNGroup) September 15, 2020

The campaign is running across all the 21 MTN markets in Africa and Middle East.

