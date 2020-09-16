Nisay P ready to ‘Die For You’ in new song | VIDEO

Rising singer Nisay P, signed under Balaam Bob Management, continues to drop new music with the visuals of his new song titled ‘Die For You’.

Nisay P made his intentions to end 2020 on a strong note with the visuals of his single dubbed Go Down released in June. The song has received relatively good airplay.

He now returns with a brand new Rap song titled ‘Die For You’ and just like the title, it is a love song polished with a smooth chorus that would you will like.

The audio was produced by producer Brian Beats of Beats House and it was mastered by one of Africa’s finest sound engineers, Anel Tunes.

In the visuals directed by Jobbins De Director, Nisay P is full of life, energy, and excitement. Despite being precise with limited scenes, it is a neat and classy video with just one vixen.

Take a gaze:

