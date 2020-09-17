Eddy Kenzo open for round table discussion with Bobi Wine

They might be foes when it comes to their divergent political ideologies but Eddy Kenzo is ready and willing to sit down and have a chat again with his former boss Bobi Wine.

Recent weeks have seen a huge gap created between Bobi Wine and Eddy Kenzo’s fans as the former accuse Kenzo of speaking ill of their boss in the audio that leaked in August.

In the leaked audio, during a conversation with a media personality, Eddy Kenzo revealed how Bobi has been ignoring his texts and calls and how that exposes his poor leadership skills.

Bobi has never responded to the allegations but his fans have done the most in attacking his former student in the Firebase camp, Kenzo, whom they accuse of being very gullible and two-faced.

While speaking in and interview with Spark TV on Wednesday night, Kenzo revealed that he is open to talking again with Bobi Wine if the National Unity Platform leader is willing to sit down for a chat with him.

When the interviewer on the 21 Questions show asked Kenzo if he would wish to speak to Bobi after all the fracas that has been going on, Kenzo replied, “If he is willing.”

It is not clear whether the two have met since Eddy Kenzo’s remarks but one thing we know for sure is that they hold much respect for each other and they have both always proclaimed each other’s greatness publicly.

Read Also: Barbie is a great inspiration – Kenzo applauds Bobi’s wife on birthday