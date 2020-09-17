According to Eddy Kenzo, his status and achievements as an artiste are the reasons why he was picked by the Uganda Tourism Board to become the tourism ambassador.

On 1st September 2020, Edrisah Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo was named as Uganda’s tourism ambassador at a news conference. He was unveiled by the minister of state for Tourism, Godfrey Kiwanda.

During an interview on Spark TV, when asked about why, amongst several local artistes, he was chosen by the Tourism Board as the ambassador for Uganda Tourism, Eddy Kenzo stated that it is because of his status.

“That is a question you should ask God and the Tourism board. But I think it’s because of my status,” Kenzo revealed.

When asked about what he meant by “status”, Kenzo had this to say:

You’ve been following music and you know how far it has come. When you look at Uganda, so far, the entire while we’ve been around and where the industry has been, I’ve achieved a lot more than any of the rest. Eddy Kenzo

Kenzo started his reign as Uganda Tourism ambassador in August after his contract with Kenya Tourism expired. His new role requires him to use his vast knowledge, influence and social media following to promote tourism.

