A yet to be identified die-hard fan of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has sparked mixed feelings online with a video of himself getting the National Unity Platform (NUP) initials being tattooed on his forehead.

The fan’s incredible tattoo act is without question an honor and a sign of showing love and solidarity to the Afro-beat singer-cum-politician Bobi Wine.

While inking the tattoo on his forehead, the other person who was recording the video was heard chanting “NUP mutima gwa Bobi. Bamuyise omutujju wa Bobi, yeah man”.

By the time this story was written, the National Unity Platform (NUP) president Bobi Wine and other top leaders in the camp had not yet reacted to the fan’s act.

However, below are some of the reactions from a few of the Ugandans on Twitte who have come across the video:

