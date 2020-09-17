Geosteady opens up on how it feels not living with his children

For any father, not having access to your children is a gutting feeling. Geosteady opened up on how it feels not living with his kids following his split with wife Prima Kardashi.

Last week, we reported about Prima Kardashi’s allegations pinning local singer Geosteady of breaking into her house and vandalizing her property after they split.

The two lovers are said to have called it quits over infidelity and the singer seems to have come off worst. Recently, he left clues of it being a case of domestic violence with him as the victim.

Prima Kardashi and Geosteady in the good old days

On Wednesday, the Blackman Records CEO shared an emotional post on his Facebook page where he attached a photo of one of his daughters Soraya and revealed how he misses them.

Geosteady expressed how, through a phone call, he talked to Soraya and she asked him if he was ever return home. The singer said that he nearly shed tears.

Called my pride Sorayah Williams Kigozi on her maid number saying “Halo bby how u?” she said she was fine! Then asked her “how is Solange?” she said she’s so okay!! Then she asked me, “Dad are you coming home tonight to tomorrow morning?” trust me i nearly cried and just told her I’m coming soon coz I couldn’t tell her I DON’T KNOW! God Help Me Through Please If All This Goes Well! Geosteady

It is not clear how far the former lovers have reached in terms of reconciliation. No resolution has been reached yet but Kardashi said that she won’t be revenging against the father of her children.

