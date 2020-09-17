I’ll only campaign for Chameleone if he convinces me well – King Saha

KingsLove Ent. boss Mansur Ssemanda alias King Saha is not ready to back his former boss Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone in the forthcoming 2021 Kampala Lord Mayorship race.

The former Leone Island singer made his stand public during a phone call interview on Bukedde Radio after being spotted at Erias Lukwago’s campaign launch.

When asked why he isn’t supporting his former boss, King Saha explained that until Chameleone convinces him, he will stand with the incumbent Erias Lukwago to retain his mayorship seat.

At the moment am supporting Erias Lukwago until Chameleone comes out and gives me better reasons than the ones I’ve already heard. We are now grown-up people and we want matter that will help improve our nation. King Saha

The “Gundeze” singer went on to defend himself by stressing how he is a grown-up person who is no longer driven by propaganda to support fellow artists but noted that they must have well stated plans.

King Saha and Gravity Omutujju are the two artists who have so far publicly showed their support for Erias Lukwago to retain his seat as the Kampala lord mayor.

