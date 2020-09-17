I’m campaigning for Erias Lukwago, If I die, I die – Gravity Omutujju

Trouble Tabu Entertainment CEO Gereson Wabuyu alias Gravity Omutujju has officially declared that he is going to campaign for incumbent Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago ahead of the 2021 elections.

The popular local rapper made the declaration just a few hours after appearing at Erias Lukwago’s Lord Mayorship campaign launch where he even composed a song for him.

Gravity declared his support for Lukwago publicly while on a phone call interview on Bukedde Radio during the Kasensero top 8 countdown.

If I die, I die but am going to support and campaign for Erias Lukwago to retain his Mayorship seat come rain or sunshine. Lukwago is a good leader and he has done lots of good things and deserves the Lord Mayor seat. Gravity Omutujju

He also added that he chose to campaign for Lukwago because he paid for his services as a musician and that he doesn’t regret the decision he has made.

When asked why he isn’t supporting his friend Chameleone, Gravity replied saying that he won’t die of hunger at home yet Lukwago has offered him some good cash.

He, however, wished Chameleone the best of luck come 2021 and also expressed how he loves and respects him so much.

The brand new song that Gravity composed for Ssalongo Erias Lukwago is titled “Kampala Yaffe”.

Gravity’s statements officially mean that he has dumped Jose Chameleone just a day after showing face at his meeting where he had called fellow artists to endorse him for the top Kampala seat.

Read Also: I am struggling but happy – Gravity Omutujju opens up on life