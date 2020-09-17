Kenzo not bothered by Diamond Platnumz in AFRIMMA 2020 nominations

2015 BET award winner Eddy Kenzo is not bothered about being nominated in the same category with Tanzanian music icon Diamond Platnumz in the AFRIMMA 2020 awards.

Themed ‘Destination Africa’, the 2020 African Muzik Magazine Awards and Music Festival (AFRIMMA) nominations list was released on 11th September 2020.

Seven Ugandans were nominated in the 7th edition of the AFRIIMMA Awards which will take place in Dallas, Texas on 15th November 2020.

Eddy Kenzo is nominated in the Best Male East Africa category together with Diamond Platnumz, Harmonize, Kaligraph Jones, Ali Kiba, Mbosso, Rayvanny, The Ben, Otile Brown, and Gildo Kassa.

The major contenders in the category are Diamond Platnumz, Eddy Kenzo, Kaligraph Jones and Harmonize. KAll the artistes have already started asking their fans to vote for them in the awards.

Kenzo, however, is not bothered whether fans vote for him or Diamond Platnumz. He revealed that it is up to the people to vote for their favorite because all artistes in the category are East Africans.

It’s up to the people to vote Diamond Platinumz or myself because he is also East African. I have no problem with that, after all, it has always been me or him. Eddy Kenzo during an interview on Spark TV

Who do you think will walk away with the top prize?

