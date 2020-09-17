Kenyan legendary singer David Mathenge alias Nameless is grateful to God for having offered his 84-year-old dad a second chance to toast to life on earth after he underwent a successful head surgery.

The extremely joyous singer shared the good news concerning his dad’s health condition after he was discharged from hospital where he spent about 10 days.

Basing on the statement on his social media accounts, the “Sun Shine” hit maker disclosed that his dad was admitted to hospital because of blood clots in his head which caused minor strokes and a condition known as subdural Hematoma.

The life-threatening condition that also got Nameless bedridden about 3 years ago, caused sleepless nights for the family as well as draining their pockets to a point of them and hunting for funds to foot the medical bills.

The impressive update about his dad’s condition is that he is strong again and taking all the medication appropriately.

Nameless thanked the doctors at AgahKan Hospital for having taken good care of his dad Mathenge Sr.

Just a Gratitude post!! Behind the scenes my dad has been in Hospital, for about Ten Days to undergo head surgery, because he had some blood clots in his head that caused some minor strokes, a condition called subdural Hematoma, (kitu ka hiyo). It was nerve-racking for our family especially because of his age, but the surgery went well thanks to a brilliant team of doctors under the leadership of neuro-surgeon Dr. D. Olunya, who also treated me 3 years ago when I had a similar life-threatening brain condition that some of you may remember. Today I give thanks to God because he got discharged and the doctor was happy with his recovery process. (That’s why I was dancing like a mad man Jana) Now its just some home nursing care and mzee will be good. He is strong for 84 years, delicate but strong. I just want to thank all the staff at AgahKan hospital, the nurses and doctors who took care of Mathenge Sr., especially Dr. David O. Olunya who has become a close friend to us. Also, the bill had gotten kidogo crazy but thank God NHIF came through as well to help us with part of the bill, especially at a time like the Corona season when things are tough ..all in all just want to give thanks…sometimes we dance just to release stresses like this… Today I celebrate life and second chances!! Nameless

